Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger to be Honored at the 25th Annual Old Bags Luncheon Silver Jubilee
Logo Center for Family Services Palm Beach County
Ocleppo Hilfiger to receive inaugural Fashion and Philanthropy at iconic Palm Beach Fundraiser with Keynote Speaker Martha StewartNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Family Services Palm Beach County is due to hold their signature fundraiser, The Old Bags Luncheon on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024, at The Breakers Palm Beach. This year will honor 25 years of the beloved event that will celebrate a Silver Jubilee in grand style. One of the honorees at this year’s luncheon will be Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger.
In addition to being designer of her namesake brand Dee Ocleppo and the creative director of Judith Leiber, Ocleppo Hilfiger is a recognized philanthropist for her support for a range of important social and humanitarian causes, including several organizations focused on autism, breast cancer, AIDS research through amfAR and many others. She serves on the boards of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and GLAM4GOOD, a nonprofit that empowers people in need through fashion and beauty. Commenting on the appointment The Center for Ellen Vaughan, Chief Development Officer said, “The Old Bags luncheon, celebrating its 25th year is the lead fashion forward event in Palm Beach. The Center provides mental health services to the most vulnerable members of our community. Naturally recognizing Dee for her commitment to philanthropy is the perfect collaboration”.
Ocleppo Hilfiger burst onto the fashion scene as a young model gracing covers and working around the world. A true jetsetter, her extensive travels from Milan to Paris, London and more, have given Ocleppo Hilfiger an appreciation for fashion textiles, handbag and shoe materials and the entire design process.
This passion led to her founding her namesake brand, Dee Ocleppo, a line of affordable luxury goods. With Dee Ocleppo, she strives to fill a gap in the market by offering luxurious items, such as artisan made leather handbags and shoes.
Those interested in donating a new or slightly used authentic designer handbag, but missed the purse drive, can contact the Center for Family Services to coordinate a drop-off. Proceeds from the luncheon will directly benefit the Center’s programming which strengthens individuals and families in our community by providing mental and behavioral health services.
About The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.
Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. embraces the philosophy that families should be the center of the community and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation and accredited by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.
I: @cfspbc | F: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FS
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram