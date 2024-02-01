Prosperity Now Applauds House Passage of Child Tax Credit Legislation

Expanded Child Tax Credit Benefits Children, Families and Our Economy

WASHINGTON, D.C, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following is a statement on the expansion of the child tax credit (CTC) from Marisa Calderon, president & CEO of Prosperity Now:

“Today is a good day for children and families. With bipartisan passage of an expansion of the popular and effective child tax credit, our elected leaders have taken the next step toward lifting children and families out of poverty. The CTC can be a powerful tool to advance racial and ethnic economic equity while creating opportunity for all. Thanks to their votes, we are that much closer to lifting 400,000 children out of poverty. Prosperity Now and other advocates urge the Senate to quickly pass this legislation and send it to President Biden’s desk for his signature.”

