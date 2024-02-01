Mr. Alan Bloomfield joins Klean Industries Oceania to Advance Tyre, Plastic and Waste to Energy Projects in Australia

Klean Industries - Tyre Pyrolysis Technology Converts Waste Tyres into Recovered Carbon Black, Recovered Fuel Oil and Clean Energy

Klean Industries is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alan Bloomfield as a Director of Klean Industries (Oceania).

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries Inc (“Klean”), a leading equipment provider that owns a commercialized portfolio of technologies focused on the recovery of clean energy and resources from waste is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alan Bloomfield as a Director of Klean Industries (Oceania). Mr. Bloomfield will play a key role in developing project opportunities throughout Australia and the Oceania Region as the company pushes forward on the deployment of Klean’s commercial technologies. The company’s current focus is advancing its resource recovery proof of concept (“POC”) project with CEVA Logistics, Goodpack, and KleanLoop™, which aims to recycle 10m tyres annually.Mr. Bloomfield’s experience is extensive, and he previously served in senior administrative management roles on projects in Australia, Africa, and Asia. He began his career in Africa overseeing geotechnical surveys to open the Kalengwa copper mine in NW Zambia, and on contractual assignments for mine infrastructure developments with Lonrho Ltd and Anglo American Corp on the Zambian Copperbelt.Mr. Bloomfield returned to Melbourne from Africa in 1980 to become GM of Barro Group, the largest independent ready-mixed concrete supplier in Australia. In 1990 he accepted a role with Cheung Kong Holdings in Hong Kong as CEO of Hutchison's ready-mixed concrete division consolidating independent concrete and quarry operations under ready-mix Hong Kong ownership. On contract completion, he then joined Alex Fraser Group as GM of concrete recycling operations in Melbourne and was involved in evaluating the potential for concrete recycling ventures in Hong Kong and China. In 2003, he moved to Singapore to establish a JV with leading waste management provider Sembenviro as Project Director evaluating commercial & industrial waste treatments for extracting recyclable value before incineration of residuals as Waste to Energy.“I joined City Circle Group of Melbourne in 2008 to expand concrete crushing and recycling activities to present-day capacity. In 2020, I approached Klean Industries for professional input and advice reviewing opportunities for addressing the waste tyre disposal crisis in Australia which is a national environmental issue. It was apparent that there was an immediate opportunity for Klean Industries to introduce globally proven tyre carbonization technology and expertise in Australia and from that point onwards my relationship with Klean Industries has grown exponentially and I’m excited to be invited to join the Klean Team”, commented Alan Bloomfield, Director for Klean Industries (Oceania).“We are extremely excited to have Alan come on board and join the Klean Team as we continue to expand into the Oceania region to build out a portfolio of resource recovery, waste to value, and recycling projects alike. It’s an exciting time for Klean Industries, and we are thrilled to continue having people of Alan’s caliber, experience, and skills in developing projects throughout Asia and Australia. As we continue to advance our tire pyrolysis project in Melbourne, having talented people like Alan as a part of the Team to support us will be a huge asset to the Company.”, said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc.Australia is facing a critical juncture in its environmental landscape, as the nation grapples with the escalating waste plastics and scrap tyre crisis. In response to the urgency of this issue, Australia is turning towards innovative solutions, leveraging waste recycling and waste-to-energy technologies to not only combat the environmental menace but also align with the country's ambitious net-zero strategies.The scrap tyre crisis poses its own set of challenges, as Australia grapples with the environmental hazards associated with improper disposal and stockpiling of used tyres. The sheer volume of discarded tyres not only contributes to visual pollution but also poses serious threats through fire hazards and the leaching of harmful substances into the soil.Australia's response involves a multifaceted approach to scrap tyre management. The implementation of tyre recycling facilities, which convert used tyres into valuable resources such as rubber granules, steel, and fuel, is gaining traction. Innovative technologies, including Klean’s pyrolysis and devulcanization, are being explored to extract maximum value from discarded tyres while minimizing their environmental impact.Parallelly, Australia has witnessed a surge in waste plastics, creating an environmental issue that demands immediate attention. The detrimental impact on ecosystems, wildlife, and the overall ecological balance is alarming, prompting both governmental and non-governmental entities to seek sustainable solutions.To address the plastic crisis, the Australian government is intensifying efforts to bolster waste recycling infrastructure and technology. Recycling initiatives aim to reduce plastic waste at its source, encouraging responsible consumption and disposal practices. Public-private collaborations are being forged to streamline recycling processes, ensuring a more circular economy for plastic materials.Recognizing the importance of waste-to-energy in mitigating climate change, Australia is strategically integrating these technologies into its sustainability agenda. Waste-to-energy facilities offer a dual benefit – reducing the volume of waste in landfills and harnessing energy from the combustion of non-recyclable materials.By converting waste into energy, Australia aims to not only address the immediate crisis but also contribute to its broader climate change goals. These facilities play a pivotal role in diversifying the nation's energy sources while significantly curbing greenhouse gas emissions associated with traditional waste disposal methods.Net Zero Strategies: Aligning Environmental Conservation with National GoalsAs Australia endeavors to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, waste recycling and waste-to-energy initiatives emerge as linchpins in the country's comprehensive strategy. These sustainable practices align with Australia's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, fostering a resilient and environmentally conscious future.The integration of waste management solutions into the broader net-zero agenda underscores Australia's dedication to combating climate change while addressing pressing environmental challenges. It reflects a harmonious approach that recognizes the interconnectedness of waste management, energy production, and climate action.Conclusion: A Call to Action for a Sustainable FutureAustralia stands at the forefront of a transformative journey, navigating the complexities of waste plastics and scrap tyre challenges with resilience and innovation. As the nation invests in cutting-edge technologies and collaborative frameworks, it paves the way for a more sustainable future, reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship and a net-zero carbon future.About Klean IndustriesKlean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the highest-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are a result of combined knowledge in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Our global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets enabling projects to be delivered in less time and at lower costs.Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered carbon blacks, and green hydrogen from various kinds of feedstocks. Our know-how and technical skills provide a specialization in building projects that use advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. For more information, visit www.kleanindustries.com

