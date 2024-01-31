ZoomerMedia Limited Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV:ZUM) (the “Company”), the leader in serving the interests of the 45+ “Zoomers” as well as younger millennials and Gen Z who are also called “Zoomers”, today announced a stock option grant to a company executive.



ZoomerMedia’s compensation philosophy is to foster entrepreneurship at all levels of the organization through, among other things, the granting of stock options, a significant component of executive compensation. As such the Company announces it has granted 5,000,000 stock options to an executive as part of an employment package. The stock option grant is in accordance with TSX Policy 4.4, the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Corporation's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share, one-third vesting on January 31, 2025, one-third on January 31, 2026 and one third on January 31, 2027. These options have a term of five years. This stock option grant is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About ZoomerMedia Limited

Founded by television and media icon Moses Znaimer in 2008, ZoomerMedia Limited is a multimedia company devoted to creating content, services and experiences for Canada's most powerful audiences: the 17.2 million people aged 45-plus aka "Zoomers", and the 13.7 million Millennials and Gen Zs, coincidentally also called "Zoomers", who follow in their footsteps.

ZoomerMedia operates 5 TV, 2 Radio, 3 Print, and 22 Digital properties including the newly acquired youth-friendly local news and lifestyle digital publications blogTO and DailyHive; and the subject specific The Peak and Ludwig-Van.com covering Canada’s business and Canada’s arts scene respectively. ZoomerMedia produces original TV, Radio, Podcast and Print content, offers clients creative audio and video production services, and bespoke events on site at its 2.6-acre complex in Toronto's Liberty Village.

For specific ZoomerMedia property names and focus, please see below.

ZoomerMedia's Television properties include: VisionTV, available in 7.5 million households is Canada's home for British comedy and drama series, plus uplifting movies, music, news, and multicultural and multilingual faith programming; ONETV: The Exercise & Entertainment Channel, combines original yoga, pilates, tai chi, and cardio dance and kettlebell fitness series with British serial soaps, dramas and American movies; JoyTV in Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey and the Fraser Valley, and FAITH TV in Winnipeg are devoted to broadcasting Christian, multi-faith, and local content.

ZoomerMedia's Zoomer Digital Network (ZDN): reaching 18.5 million monthly active users with over a billion annual pageviews and social media engagements, ZDN comprises: DailyHive, dailyhive.com in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and The Maritimes, is one of Canada’s most followed news brands with over 10 million monthly active users, over 270 million annual page views, and 3.1 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter (X), TikTok, and LinkedIn; blogTO, blogto.com, Toronto's unrivalled local publisher across digital and social media platforms, bringing in 8 million monthly active users, and over 213 million page views annually; Zoomer Magazine's EverythingZoomer.com, Canada's leading provider of online content targeting the 45-plus; The Peak readthepeak.com, serving 150,000 Canadian professionals and business leaders with the top global business, finance, and tech stories of the day packaged in smart, fast, and easily digestible formats; and Ludwig Van, Ludwig-Van.com, Canada’s leading and fastest growing digital voice for the latest classical, opera, chamber and choral music headlines, reviews, comments and personality driven features and interviews.

ZoomerMedia's Radio properties include: The New Classical FM, Canada's only commercial all classical music radio station broadcasting over three frequencies in a unique regional Ontario network: 96.3FM CFMZ-FM Toronto (GTA), 103.1FM CFMX-FM Cobourg (Eastern Ontario), and 102.9FM CFMO-FM Collingwood (Southern Georgian Bay); and Zoomer Radio, The Original Greatest Hits, the biggest broadcast footprint in Canada also reaching 28 American States, and broadcasting simultaneously both in AM and FM in Toronto (740AM CFZM-AM and 96.7FM CFZM-FM).

ZoomerMedia's Print properties include: ZOOMER Magazine, the Company's flagship magazine and Canada's largest paid circulation magazine for the 45-plus market; On The Bay Magazine, the dominant regional lifestyle magazine published quarterly for the 20 towns and villages of Ontario's Southern Georgian Bay; and Tonic Magazine, a regional health and wellness magazine distributed across the City of Toronto.

