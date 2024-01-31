Submit Release
Suicide Risk Assessment (SBQ-R)

“One of the most important things you can do on this earth is let people know they are not alone,” -Shannon L. Alder.

With suicide being the second leading cause of death for school-aged youth, schools need to have a well-defined and consistent intervention process to immediately and effectively address concerns. The SBQ-R (Suicide Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised) is a brief evidence-based suicide risk assessment tool to support this process. This training provides resources to help school mental health professionals prepare staff to identify suicide risk factors, warning signs, and protective factors, establish or strengthen the school’s risk assessment and intervention process, and understand how to administer and interpret the SBQ-R to support the intervention efforts.

All training is provided at no charge… Register here: SBQ-R and Re-Entry Training

Frequently, staff feel unprepared to support a student or colleague who is returning to school following suicidal behavior. Training assists staff in knowing what to look for and how to provide support for successful re-entry, including:

  • Add your Checklist for developing re-entry procedures
  • Safety re-entry plans
  • Teacher tips for supporting students ext here

SuicidePrevention@Nebraska.gov

www.education.ne.gov/safety/suicide-prevention/

