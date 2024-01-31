Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,436 in the last 365 days.

BellRing Brands’ Executive Chairman Rob Vitale Returns from Medical Leave

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) (“BellRing”), a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category, today announced that its Executive Chairman, Robert V. Vitale, has ended his medical leave and resumed his full duties as Executive Chairman, effective today, January 31, 2024.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, appeal to a broad range of consumers and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing’s commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit www.bellring.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Jennifer Meyer
jennifer.meyer@bellringbrands.com
(415) 814-9388


Primary Logo

You just read:

BellRing Brands’ Executive Chairman Rob Vitale Returns from Medical Leave

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more