When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 31, 2024 FDA Publish Date: January 31, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential for Salmonella contamination Company Name: The Quaker Oats Company Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Quaker Chewy Dipps Llama Rama bars and more

Company Announcement

January 31, 2024 – An additional granola bar has been added to the U.S. Recalled Products list as indicated on the first row of the chart below. This product was discontinued in September 2023 and has “Best Before” dates of February 10 or 11, 2024. Consumers should check their pantries and dispose of the product.

A previous press release was issued on 12/15/2023.

CHICAGO, Illinois – January 11, 2024 – The Quaker Oats Company today announced an expansion of the December 15, 2023, recall to include additional cereals, bars and snacks listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The products listed below are sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Additionally, consumers with any product noted below can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.QuakerRecallUSA.com for additional information or product reimbursement.

Consumers can scan the SmartLabel QR code on the product package to determine if it has been recalled. Click here for information on how to use SmartLabel.

Quaker has informed the FDA of our actions.

This recall applies to the specific products listed below, in addition to the products announced on December 15, 2023. A combined list of recalled products is available on www.QuakerRecallUSA.com.

Complete List of Quaker Products.

Link to 1st Expanded Press Release

Link to Initial Press Release