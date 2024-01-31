RAJANT HEALTH APPOINTS TOM VAN HORN TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Experienced Technology Executive Brings Business Development and Strategic Talents to RHI

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Health Incorporated (RHI), developer of cutting-edge technology to provide health insights on-demand and a division of Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, has appointed Tom Van Horn to RHI’s board of directors. Mr. Van Horn was installed to the board on December 8th, 2023.

Robert Schena, CEO of Rajant and RHI, states, “We see the addition of Mr. Van Horn to the RHI board as the latest step to advancing our strategic positioning and expansion in global markets. We are grateful for his wealth of international business knowledge and guidance to inform RHI’s ever-expanding product and service offerings, which include an ecosystem comprised of enterprise Edge (Cowbell), personal Edge (Q-Stat), and analytics (Trovomics). This ecosystem is called Angelverse™ because we at Rajant believe that people should own and control their own data locally, choosing where, when, and who they wish to share it with.”

Rajant Health EVP Giana Schena, Ph.D., shares, “Mr. Van Horn’s offer to bring his extensive consulting experience to RHI is an honor. His rich perspective as a technology leader and world traveler will provide the insights we believe will propel RHI’s growth. Mr. Van Horn has been a boots-on-the-ground driver of billion-dollar revenue in RHI target markets and we look forward to his advice. With the introduction of our latest products, Cowbell and Q-Stat, at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show this month, Mr. Van Horn is immediately available to synthesize the prospective customer feedback we received and help turn insights into actionable next steps.”

Following Mr. Van Horn’s career as an Accenture Global Managing Partner of Communications, Media & Technology (CMT) “APAC Sales Lead", where he oversaw a team responsible for $1-2+ billion in annual sales in the APAC region. He went on to form his own consulting company Barefoot Advisory Services whose clients included Convercent, DISYS, Accenture, and KCI Capital. Mr. Van Horn returned to work for IBM as VP, Market Maker CMT and Executive Strategic Sales Coach, in GTS North America. He continued in his Executive Strategic Sales Coaching role as part of the IBM GTS (Global Technology Services) spinoff Kyndryl. Tom’s passion project is serving as President of the International Circumnavigators Club, Palm Beach Chapter. Mr. Van Horn also serves as an advisor to the Board of Seashore Networks in Singapore and India.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to apply my unique technical background and global network to a company that will make a difference in the healthcare industry. The RHI Team is developing the tools that will revolutionize how healthcare is delivered. Technology and precision medicine will have the largest impact on healthcare in the next five years. I believe that RHI is positioned to be a global leader in the precision medicine tools market. The goal is to see personalized medicine become a reality.”

About Rajant Health Incorporated

Rajant Health Incorporated (RHI) is building a healthcare assurance ecosystem to enable proactive and personalized health. We provide personalized health insights to promote a patient-centered experience that improves diagnostics, therapeutics, and communication. Our monitoring solutions, data integration, and advanced analytics turn raw data into actionable insights that can be applied to various clinical, biomedical, and research needs. Our premiere lineup of products includes the Cowbell, the Q-Stat, and Trovomics. Together, these versatile technologies can revolutionize health discovery through enhanced data acquisition, ingestion, and analysis. Our current applications include large animal monitoring, remote health management, and biomarker identification. RHI is backed by our parent company, Rajant (Malvern, PA), with 20+ years of technological experience. For more information, visit RajantHealth.com or follow Rajant Health on LinkedIn and YouTube.

