ToughBuilt Industries Accelerates Growth with Expanded StackTech® Ecosystem, Targeting $6.8 Billion Market

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt” or the Company”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), announced today that the Company released 16 additional products to its revolutionary StackTech® mobile toolbox system, now totaling 24 SKUs available to customers in-stores and online.

ToughBuilt's launch into the stacking toolbox category has disrupted marketplace competitors, sweeping social media with more than 20 million impressions and driving a majority share of voice, commanding engagement on skilled labor media channels. This exposure has generated a powerful retail response, sparking global interest and new orders. In a few short months, StackTech has revolutionized the market with multiple patented advantages that offer unrivaled functionality, comprehensive breadth of line, solid durability, and a groundbreaking transportation system. The line debuted in October through a leading US home improvement retailer, and ToughBuilt expanded the line this January in response to unprecedented demand for this category-defining system.

The StackTech product ecosystem brings innovative solutions to a rapidly growing market, projected to expand by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% in the ten-year period between 2022 and 2032, with an expected market share of USD 6.8 Billion by 2032, according to a June 2022 market research report1.

ToughBuilt Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Panosian stated, “In order to assist in our endeavor to achieve profitability and shareholder value, we did not just take new austerity measures to make cuts in overhead and headcount, adjust prices, lower shipping costs, and hone our processes; we have also launched numerous innovative product lines in different categories to generate additional revenue. I am especially proud of the performance of this expansive StackTech line of storage solutions, which creates impactful revenue, which we believe will accelerate our progress toward reaching our fiscal goals.”

ABOUT TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.

ToughBuilt is an innovative advanced product developer, manufacturer, and distributor with emphasis on innovative products, currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/.

