Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,460 in the last 365 days.

AB951 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2024-01-31

WISCONSIN, January 31 - An Act to amend 183.0122 (2) (d) 1. a. of the statutes; Relating to: the fee for filing limited liability company articles of organization with the Department of Financial Institutions. (FE)

Status: A - Financial Institutions

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/31/2024 Asm. Public hearing held  

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab951

You just read:

AB951 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2024-01-31

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more