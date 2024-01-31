DLH Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

Further Debt Reduction and Strong Start to Fiscal Year

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation and cyber security solutions to federal agencies, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2023.



First Quarter Highlights

First quarter revenue was $97.9 million in fiscal 2024 versus $72.7 million in fiscal 2023, reflecting the impact from the Company's December 2022 acquisition.

Earnings were $2.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2024 first quarter versus $1.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting higher income from operations offset by increased interest expense

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") were $11.1 million for the fiscal 2024 first quarter as compared to $6.3 million in the fiscal 2023 first quarter.

Total debt at the end of the first quarter was $174.4 million compared to $179.4 million at the end of the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, reflecting $5 million of voluntary prepayments during the quarter.

Contract backlog was $653.5 million as of December 31, 2023, versus $704.8 million at the end of the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter.



Management Discussion

"Even with the government operating under a Continuing Resolution for a prolonged period of time, DLH has successfully navigated this period of uncertainty with a high degree of customer satisfaction and solid underlying results," said Zach Parker, DLH President and Chief Executive Officer. "Revenue rose year-over-year, reflecting our strategic acquisition, while we bid on numerous new opportunities enabled by our robust technology platform. Slower-than-expected release of bidding opportunities and decisions on contract awards across multiple fronts is clearly a challenge, but we remain focused on targeting as many avenues for growth acceleration as possible within our target markets. We believe award momentum should build throughout this fiscal year, and our innovative solutions and services are expected to benefit from wide bipartisan support. In the meantime, we continue to pay down our outstanding debt using our strong cash generation. As we face some headwinds in the award environment, we are resolute in our efforts to capitalize on the exceptional performance of our employees, our technology-enabled platforms, and our robust capabilities to expand and grow our contract portfolio."

Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $97.9 million versus $72.7 million in fiscal 2023, with the year-over-year increase largely from the December 2022 acquisition. The decrease in revenue from the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter is primarily due to the seasonal decrease in billable hours as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Income from operations was $6.8 million versus $3.9 million in the fiscal 2023 first quarter and, as a percentage of revenue, the Company reported operating margin of 7.0% in fiscal 2024 first quarter versus 5.4% in the prior-year period.

Interest expense was $4.7 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2024 versus $1.8 million in the prior-year period, reflecting higher debt outstanding due to acquisition activity and increased market interest rates. Income before income taxes was $2.2 million for the first quarter this year versus $2.1 million in fiscal 2023, representing 2.2% and 2.9% of revenue, respectively, for each period.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, DLH recorded a $0.01 million and $0.5 million provision for income tax expense, respectively. The Company reported net income of approximately $2.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 versus $1.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. As a percentage of revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, net income was 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively, reflecting higher income from operations, offset by increased interest expense.

On a non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was approximately $11.1 million versus $6.3 million in the prior-year period, or 11.3% and 8.7% of revenue, respectively, reflecting principally the impact of the December 2022 acquisition and the increased operating leverage on general and administrative expenses.

Key Financial Indicators

During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, DLH generated $5.1 million in operating cash. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash of $0.1 million and debt outstanding under its credit facilities of $174.4 million versus cash of $0.2 million and debt outstanding of $179.4 million as of September 30, 2023. The Company expects to reduce its total debt balance to between $157.0 million and $153.0 million by the end of fiscal 2024.

As of December 31, 2023, total backlog was approximately $653.5 million, including funded backlog of approximately $132.3 million and unfunded backlog of $521.2 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

DLH management will discuss first quarter results and provide a general business update, including current competitive conditions and strategies, during a conference call beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time tomorrow, February 1, 2024. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-5290 or 412-317-5256. Presentation materials will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of the DLH website prior to the commencement of the conference call.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed on the DLH Investor Relations website or by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the conference ID 1843140.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by federal customers, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 3,200 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovative solutions to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings and cash flow. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions (including anticipated future financial performance and results); the diversion of management’s attention from normal daily operations of the business and the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations; the inability to retain employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; our ability to manage our debt obligations; compliance with bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the impact of inflation and higher interest rates; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business.

Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS Contact: Chris Witty Phone: 646-438-9385 Email: cwitty@darrowir.com

TABLES TO FOLLOW

DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 97,850 $ 72,738 Cost of operations: Contract costs 79,081 57,256 General and administrative costs 7,697 7,424 Corporate development costs — 1,735 Depreciation and amortization 4,253 2,402 Total operating costs 91,031 68,817 Income from operations 6,819 3,921 Interest expense 4,658 1,830 Income before provision for income taxes 2,161 2,091 Provision for income tax expense 10 544 Net income $ 2,151 $ 1,547 Net income per share - basic $ 0.15 $ 0.12 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.11 Weighted average common stock outstanding Basic 14,032 13,306 Diluted 14,796 14,276

DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands except par value of shares)

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 131 $ 215 Accounts receivable 55,577 59,119 Other current assets 2,916 3,067 Total current assets 58,624 62,401 Goodwill 138,161 138,161 Intangible assets, net 120,663 124,777 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,996 9,656 Deferred taxes, net 3,076 3,070 Equipment and improvements, net 1,625 1,590 Other long-term assets 185 186 Total assets $ 331,330 $ 339,841 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 22,307 $ 29,704 Debt obligations - current, net of deferred financing costs 16,130 17,188 Accrued payroll 15,703 13,794 Operating lease liabilities - current 3,353 3,463 Other current liabilities 564 638 Total current liabilities 58,057 64,787 Long-term liabilities: Debt obligations - long-term, net of deferred financing costs 151,870 155,147 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 15,042 15,908 Other long-term liabilities 1,559 1,560 Total long-term liabilities 168,471 172,615 Total liabilities 226,528 237,402 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 14,105 and 13,950 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 100,186 99,974 Retained earnings 4,602 2,451 Total shareholders’ equity 104,802 102,439 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 331,330 $ 339,841

DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 2,151 $ 1,547 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,253 2,402 Amortization of deferred financing costs charged to interest expense 642 276 Stock-based compensation expense 620 552 Deferred taxes, net (6 ) (13 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 3,542 780 Other assets 510 994 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (7,397 ) 1,075 Accrued payroll 1,909 347 Other liabilities (1,153 ) 13 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,071 7,973 Investing activities Business acquisition, net of cash acquired — (179,958 ) Purchase of equipment and improvements (174 ) (384 ) Net cash used in investing activities (174 ) (180,342 ) Financing activities Proceeds from revolving line of credit 69,831 — Repayment of revolving line of credit (64,026 ) — Proceeds from debt obligations — 200,703 Repayments of debt obligations (10,378 ) (19,327 ) Payments of deferred financing costs — (7,221 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options and warrants 261 — Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options (669 ) (650 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,981 ) 173,505 Net change in cash (84 ) 1,136 Cash - beginning of year 215 228 Cash - end of year $ 131 $ 1,364 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the year for interest $ 3,972 $ 339 Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ — $ 5 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activity Common stock surrendered for the exercise of stock options $ 244 $ 238

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA and EBITDA as a percent of revenue as supplemental non-GAAP measures of performance. We define EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) Provision for income tax expense and (iii) depreciation and amortization. EBITDA as a percent of revenue is EBITDA for the measurement period divided by revenue for the same period.

These non-GAAP measures of performance are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its review of operating results for the periods presented. Management and the Company's Board utilize these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of the Company's resources, analyze performance between periods, develop internal projections and measure management performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance. EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and when analyzing our performance investors should (i) evaluate adjustments in our reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measures and (ii) use non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as an alternative to, measures of our operating results as defined under GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure: