Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,453 in the last 365 days.

Landstar System Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $1.204B and Earnings Per Share of $1.62

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) reported basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.62 in the 2023 thirteen-week fourth quarter on revenue of $1.204 billion. Landstar reported EPS of $2.60 on revenue of $1.675 billion in the 2022 fourteen-week fourth quarter.

The Company’s fiscal year ends each year on the last Saturday in December. As such, the Company’s 2022 fourth quarter ended on December 31st and included fourteen weeks of operations, whereas the 2023 fourth quarter ended on December 30th and included thirteen weeks of operations. We estimate the extra week in 2022 contributed revenue of approximately $65 million.

Gross profit in the 2023 fourth quarter was $124.6 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2023 fourth quarter was $178.1 million. Gross profit in the 2022 fourth quarter was $180.0 million and variable contribution in the 2022 fourth quarter was $234.0 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2023 and 2022 fourth quarters and full fiscal years are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

Trailing twelve month return on average shareholders’ equity was 27% and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 25%. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock under its previously announced share purchase programs. Landstar announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share payable on March 8, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2024. It is currently the intention of the Board to pay dividends on a quarterly basis going forward.

Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2023 fourth quarter was $1,085.1 million, or 90% of revenue, compared to $1,533.6 million, or 92% of revenue, in the 2022 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2023 fourth quarter was $618.6 million, compared to $869.8 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2023 fourth quarter was $339.9 million, compared to $423.4 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2023 fourth quarter was $99.7 million, compared to $204.0 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $88.6 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to $115.1 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2022 fourth quarter.

“As expected, the soft macro-freight environment experienced throughout 2023 continued through the 2023 fourth quarter. The soft macro-freight environment, along with the additional operating week in the 2022 fourth quarter, made for challenging 2023 fourth quarter to 2022 fourth quarter comparisons,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Gattoni. “The continuation of soft demand, driven by continued weakness in the U.S. manufacturing sector and a weaker than typical peak season, plus the continuation of a loose truck capacity market drove Landstar’s truck revenue per load and volumes in the 2023 fourth quarter below prior year levels. The number of loads hauled via truck declined 22% as compared to the 2022 fourth quarter, at the low end of the Company’s guidance included as part of the Company’s 2023 third quarter earnings release on October 25, 2023, while truck revenue per load declined 10% as compared to the 2022 fourth quarter, below the low end of the Company’s previously issued guidance.”

Gattoni continued, “Landstar’s financial performance in 2023, coming off back-to-back record setting years in 2022 and 2021 was admirable, considering the very difficult freight transportation backdrop. The Company’s performance during the downcycle in freight markets experienced in 2023 speaks to the strength and resiliency of the Landstar network and the power of our unique agent and capacity network. The Company’s balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short term investments of approximately $541 million as of December 30, 2023. Cash flow from operations was $394 million during fiscal year 2023. The Company is well positioned to capitalize when freight market fundamentals improve.”

Gattoni further commented, “Typically, revenue in the first quarter is expected to be lower than the revenue of the immediately preceding fourth quarter. Through the first several weeks of January, the number of loads hauled via truck and truck revenue per load have each trended reasonably in-line with historical, pre-pandemic end of fourth quarter to the beginning of first quarter sequential patterns. Assuming a continuation of these recent trends, I expect revenue per load on loads hauled via truck to be in a range of 8% to 10% below the 2023 first quarter and the number of loads hauled via truck to be in a range of 14% to 16% below the 2023 first quarter. As such, I anticipate revenue for the 2024 first quarter to be in a range of $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion.”

Gattoni concluded, “Based on the range of revenue estimated for the 2024 first quarter, I would anticipate EPS to be in a range of $1.25 to $1.35. The anticipated range of EPS for the 2024 first quarter includes estimated insurance and claims costs of approximately 5.5% of BCO revenue. These costs were 5.7% of BCO revenue during fiscal year 2023. The anticipated range of EPS for the 2024 first quarter also reflects an estimated effective income tax rate of 24.5%.”

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Company’s website at www.landstar.com; click on “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call.”

About Landstar:
Landstar System, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:
The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2023 fiscal year; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2022 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, Landstar’s Form 10-Q for the 2023 first and third fiscal quarters, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
                         
            Fiscal Years Ended   Fiscal Quarters Ended
            December 30,   December 31,   December 30,   December 31,
              2023     2022     2023     2022
                         
Revenue       $ 5,303,322     $ 7,436,562   $ 1,204,445     $ 1,674,767
Investment income       10,141       3,162     3,267       1,139
                         
Costs and expenses:                  
  Purchased transportation     4,068,262       5,804,017     927,028       1,291,676
  Commissions to agents     462,668       614,865     99,271       149,106
  Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions     54,191       45,192     13,193       10,314
  Insurance and claims       114,241       125,835     27,270       29,570
  Selling, general and administrative     211,799       221,279     52,728       56,080
  Depreciation and amortization     58,153       57,453     13,655       14,826
                         
    Total costs and expenses     4,969,314       6,868,641     1,133,145       1,551,572
                         
Operating income       344,149       571,083     74,567       124,334
Interest and debt (income) expense     (3,946 )     3,620     (1,867 )     345
                         
Income before income taxes     348,095       567,463     76,434       123,989
Income taxes        83,701       136,549     18,447       30,687
                         
Net income      $ 264,394     $ 430,914   $ 57,987     $ 93,302
                         
Basic and diluted earnings per share   $ 7.36     $ 11.76   $ 1.62     $ 2.60
                         
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding     35,920,000       36,633,000     35,804,000       35,930,000
                         
Dividends per common share   $ 3.26     $ 3.10   $ 2.33     $ 2.30
                         


Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
                   
                   
              December 30,   December 31,
                2023       2022  
ASSETS              
Current assets:            
  Cash and cash equivalents     $ 481,043     $ 339,581  
  Short-term investments       59,661       53,955  
  Trade accounts receivable, less allowance      
    of $11,738 and $12,121       743,762       967,793  
  Other receivables, including advances to independent      
    contractors, less allowance of $14,010 and $10,579   43,339       56,235  
  Other current assets       24,936       21,826  
    Total current assets       1,352,741       1,439,390  
                   
Operating property, less accumulated depreciation      
      and amortization of $436,682 and $393,274   284,300       314,990  
Goodwill           42,275       41,220  
Other assets         122,530       136,279  
Total assets       $ 1,801,846     $ 1,931,879  
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:          
  Cash overdraft     $ 61,541     $ 92,953  
  Accounts payable       395,980       527,372  
  Current maturities of long-term debt   27,876       36,175  
  Insurance claims       41,825       50,836  
  Dividends payable       71,433       71,854  
  Other current liabilities       76,569       98,945  
    Total current liabilities       675,224       878,135  
                   
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities   43,264       67,225  
Insurance claims       58,922       58,268  
Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities   40,513       41,030  
                   
Shareholders' equity:          
  Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000      
    shares, issued 68,497,324 and 68,382,310   685       684  
  Additional paid-in capital       254,642       258,487  
  Retained earnings       2,783,645       2,635,960  
  Cost of 32,780,651 and 32,455,300 shares of common      
    stock in treasury       (2,048,184 )     (1,992,886 )
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (6,865 )     (15,024 )
    Total shareholders' equity       983,923       887,221  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,801,846     $ 1,931,879  
                   


  Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
  Supplemental Information
  (Unaudited)
                         
          Fiscal Years Ended     Fiscal Quarters Ended
          December 30,   December 31,     December 30,   December 31,
            2023       2022         2023       2022  
Revenue generated through (in thousands):                  
                         
  Truck transportation                  
    Truckload:                  
      Van equipment   $ 2,742,281     $ 3,892,085       $ 618,588     $ 869,788  
      Unsided/platform equipment     1,490,393       1,760,357         339,910       423,401  
    Less-than-truckload     117,683       142,438         26,913       36,444  
    Other truck transportation (1)     479,173       835,959         99,702       203,958  
      Total truck transportation     4,829,530       6,630,839         1,085,113       1,533,591  
  Rail intermodal     98,297       145,017         24,344       31,255  
  Ocean and air cargo carriers     266,638       558,986         64,280       83,830  
  Other (2)     108,857       101,720         30,708       26,091  
          $ 5,303,322     $ 7,436,562       $ 1,204,445     $ 1,674,767  
                         
  Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)                  
    included in total truck transportation   $ 1,998,408     $ 2,636,036       $ 454,774     $ 592,264  
                         
Number of loads:                  
                         
  Truck transportation                  
    Truckload:                  
      Van equipment     1,259,578       1,496,247         292,711       365,984  
      Unsided/platform equipment     504,765       558,530         115,294       138,094  
    Less-than-truckload     175,650       191,233         41,070       48,493  
    Other truck transportation (1)     201,407       320,790         44,295       77,449  
      Total truck transportation     2,141,400       2,566,800         493,370       630,020  
  Rail intermodal     29,620       40,710         7,470       8,770  
  Ocean and air cargo carriers     32,820       41,850         7,440       7,440  
            2,203,840       2,649,360         508,280       646,230  
                         
  Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)                  
    included in total truck transportation     898,610       1,027,480         209,350       250,230  
                         
Revenue per load:                  
                         
  Truck transportation                  
    Truckload:                  
      Van equipment   $ 2,177     $ 2,601       $ 2,113     $ 2,377  
      Unsided/platform equipment     2,953       3,152         2,948       3,066  
    Less-than-truckload     670       745         655       752  
    Other truck transportation (1)     2,379       2,606         2,251       2,633  
      Total truck transportation     2,255       2,583         2,199       2,434  
  Rail intermodal     3,319       3,562         3,259       3,564  
  Ocean and air cargo carriers     8,124       13,357         8,640       11,267  
                         
  Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)   $ 2,224     $ 2,566       $ 2,172     $ 2,367  
                         
Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue):                  
                         
  Truck capacity providers:                  
    BCO Independent Contractors (3)     38 %     35 %       38 %     35 %
    Truck Brokerage Carriers     53 %     54 %       52 %     56 %
  Rail intermodal     2 %     2 %       2 %     2 %
  Ocean and air cargo carriers     5 %     8 %       5 %     5 %
  Other       2 %     1 %       3 %     2 %
                         
                         
                    December 30,   December 31,
                      2023       2022  
Truck Capacity Providers                  
                         
  BCO Independent Contractors (3)               9,024       10,393  
  Truck Brokerage Carriers:                  
       Approved and active (4)               49,111       66,745  
       Other approved               27,524       30,999  
                      76,635       97,744  
  Total available truck capacity providers               85,659       108,137  
                         
  Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (3)               9,809       11,281  
                         

(1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee.
(2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro.
(3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements.
(4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.

 
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
                         
            Fiscal Years Ended   Fiscal Quarters Ended
            December 30,   December 31,   December 30,   December 31,
              2023       2022       2023       2022  
                         
Revenue       $ 5,303,322     $ 7,436,562     $ 1,204,445     $ 1,674,767  
                         
Costs of revenue:                  
    Purchased transportation     4,068,262       5,804,017       927,028       1,291,676  
    Commissions to agents     462,668       614,865       99,271       149,106  
                         
  Variable costs of revenue     4,530,930       6,418,882       1,026,299       1,440,782  
                         
    Trailing equipment depreciation     31,319       36,653       7,079       8,893  
    Information technology costs (1)     25,486       19,834       5,695       5,966  
    Insurance-related costs (2)     116,069       127,605       27,585       28,784  
    Other operating costs     54,191       45,192       13,193       10,314  
                         
  Other costs of revenue     227,065       229,284       53,552       53,957  
                         
  Total costs of revenue     4,757,995       6,648,166       1,079,851       1,494,739  
                         
Gross profit       $ 545,327     $ 788,396     $ 124,594     $ 180,028  
                         
Gross profit margin       10.3 %     10.6 %     10.3 %     10.7 %
                         
  Plus: other costs of revenue     227,065       229,284       53,552       53,957  
                         
Variable contribution     $ 772,392     $ 1,017,680     $ 178,146     $ 233,985  
                         
Variable contribution margin     14.6 %     13.7 %     14.8 %     14.0 %
                         

(1) Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company’s independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2) Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.


Contact: Jim Todd (CFO)
Landstar System, Inc.
www.landstar.com 
904-398-9400

Primary Logo

You just read:

Landstar System Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $1.204B and Earnings Per Share of $1.62

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more