Skyward Specialty to Host Fourth-Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Wednesday, February 21, 2024

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.™ (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") expects to issue its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20, which will be available on the Company website at investors.skywardinsurance.com/ under Quarterly Results.



Skyward Specialty will host its earnings call to review fourth-quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 21, at 9 a.m. CST.

Investors may access the live audio webcast via the link on the Company’s investor site at investors.skywardinsurance.com/ under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

A webcast replay will be available two hours following the call in the same location on the Company’s investor website.

