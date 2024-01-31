Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,468 in the last 365 days.

Duolingo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOL), the world's leading mobile learning platform, will announce its results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023, following the close of the U.S. market on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The Company will host a video webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET on that day.

The live video webcast will be accessible to the public through Duolingo’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.duolingo.com. A replay of the event will be available two hours after the live event and archived for one year.

About Duolingo
Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.

Contact Information

Investors:
Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA
ir@duolingo.com

Media:
Sam Dalsimer
press@duolingo.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Duolingo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more