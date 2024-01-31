AHG Announces Plan to Acquire Online Clinic

QINGDAO CHINA, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) ( "Akso Health," "the Company," or "we") today announced its plan to make an equity investment in Deyihui, an online clinic based in China.

Akso Health plans to tap into the online clinic business initially in China and if the results are satisfactory, to expand this business to the other countries and regions. Given the rapid growth of virtual consultations in mainland China, management believes this is a significant untapped market where the Company may leverage its capital resources as well as first-move advantage. The planned equity investment in Deyuhui is expected to aid management in getting familiar with the online clinic business.



Ms. Yilin Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of Akso Health, commented, "Our ambition is to build a comprehensive medical technology service platform providing reliable, and efficient healthcare services." This move marks Akso Health's active engagement in the development of Internet smart healthcare services.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG), formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc., operates a social e-commerce platform in China that collaborates with other domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of high-quality and affordable products. Since the end of 2021, the Company started exploring the healthcare equipment and product trading and related healthcare services business.

