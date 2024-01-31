Submit Release
Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Tax Reporting Information

BRANFORD, Conn., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announced today the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 78590A109) and preferred stock (CUSIP: 78590A505) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2023:

COMMON STOCK TAX INFORMATION

      Box 1a Box 1b  Box 2a Box 3 Box 5
Record
Date		 Payable Date Rate per
Share		 Ordinary
Dividends Per
Share		 Qualified
Dividends Per
Share		 Total Capital
Gain Per
Share		 Nondividend Dist.
Per Share		 Section 199A
Dividends Per Share
(1)
04/17/2023 04/24/2023 $0.130000 $0.130000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.130000
08/07/2023 08/11/2023 $0.130000 $0.130000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.130000
10/31/2023 11/07/2023 $0.110000 $0.110000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.110000
12/29/2023 01/10/2024 $0.110000 $0.110000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.110000
  Total $0.480000 $0.480000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.480000
               
  (1) Amounts in Box 5 are included in Box 1a            
           

PREFERRED STOCK TAX INFORMATION

      Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 3 Box 5
Record
Date		 Payable Date Rate per
Share		 Ordinary
Dividends Per
Share		 Qualified
Dividends Per
Share		 Total Capital
Gain Per
Share		 Nondividend Dist.
Per Share		 Section 199A
Dividends Per Share
(1)
03/15/2023 03/30/2023 $0.484375 $0.484375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.484375
06/15/2023 06/30/2023 $0.484375 $0.484375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.484375
09/15/2023 09/30/2023 $0.484375 $0.484375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.484375
12/15/2023 12/30/2023 $0.484375 $0.484375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.484375
  Total $1.937500 $1.937500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.937500

About Sachem Capital Corp.
Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Investors:
Email: investors@sachemcapitalcorp.com


