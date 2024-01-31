PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky will release its 2023 annual and fourth quarter results on Monday, February 12, 2024 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky’s 2023 fourth quarter and year-end results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and the annual information form will be available on PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.
|Live call participants registration
|URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc8d6ed709556478090dacabbb21e8b02
About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.
