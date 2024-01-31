Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Appointment of Director

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN), a leading new energy vehicle manufacturer and sales platform in China, today announced that Mr. Xiaoning Wu has been appointed by Kaixin’s board of directors (the “Board”) as a director of the Board and as the chairman of the audit committee of the Board of the Company, with effect from January 30, 2024. The Board has determined that Mr. Xiaoning Wu qualifies as a “financial expert” with adequate financial sophistication under Nasdaq Stock Market Rule 5605(a)(2) and Rule 10A-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Mr. Xiaoning Wu has been serving as the chairman of Shangdong Zibo Fengdu Jiantao Company since 2003 and possesses rich experience in corporate financial management, capital investments, and sales areas. He also served as an accountant and corporate controller with Taishun Zhanzhou Construction Company during 1986-1993 and as CEO of Nantong Yongxing during 1994-2003.

Kaixin Auto Holdings is a leading new energy vehicle manufacturer in China, equipped with professional teams with rich experience in R&D, production, marketing, and production facilities with the capacity for stamping, welding, painting, and assembly operations. Kaixin produces multiple electric passenger and logistics vehicle models. The Company is committed to building up a competitive international market position that integrates online and offline presence and diversified business operations. Leveraging the expertise of its professional teams and driven by the inspiration for innovation and sustainability, Kaixin aims to contribute to achieving the goals of “peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality”.

