CF Announces the Launch of #FindKorhanBerzeg Campaign

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF makes the following announcement on behalf of the family of Korhan Berzeg, an 83-year-old, US-Turkish dual citizen who mysteriously disappeared 200 days ago after leaving his ancestral home in Armutlu, Balıkesir, with his Doberman dog, Tina. Since that day, the family's lives have been suspended in a state of uncertainty and despair, clinging to every shred of hope for Korhan's safe return.







The family appreciates the efforts of the Turkish authorities thus far. Despite their extensive search efforts, the details surrounding Korhan's disappearance remain unclear, and they find themselves seeking more information than received. In their quest for truth and justice, the family is reaching out to the public, the media, and influencers to support our cause.

Today, the family is launching the #FindKorhanBerzeg campaign to keep Korhan's disappearance in the public eye and urging the authorities to provide transparency and diligence in their ongoing investigation. They believe that someone, somewhere, knows something, and they hope this campaign will reach them and encourage them to come forward.

Korhan is more than just a missing person case; he is a father, a husband, a friend, and a respected community member. His absence has left an irreplaceable void in their lives.

The family urges everyone to join them in sharing Korhan's story and keeping the conversation alive. Use the hashtag #FindKorhanBerzeg across social media platforms, share his story, and if you have any information, no matter how small, please come forward.

The family also calls on the U.S. Embassy to engage and provide support in this critical matter. The involvement of U.S. authorities can significantly bolster the search and investigative efforts, and they believe that Korhan, as a citizen, deserves the full extent of such support.

Your support not only raises awareness but also ignites hope in their hearts that they will find Korhan and uncover the truth.

With hope and determination,

The Berzeg Family

Media Contact Sibel Berzeg (daughter of Korhan): sibelberzeg@gmail.com