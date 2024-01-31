DATCP Announces Dairy Processor Grant Recipients​

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 31, 2024

Contact: Sam GO, Communications Director, (608) 334-0220, sam.go@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF



MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced that 15 Wisconsin dairy companies will receive a Dairy Processor Grant. The purpose of these grants is to help foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin's dairy processing facilities.

“Wisconsin's dairy processors feed our families, stock our shelves, and play a critical role in our state's economy, culture, and heritage," said Gov. Evers. “I've been proud to support increases for these grants in my budgets to help our dairy processors continue to grow and modernize their operations, bolster our dairy supply chain, and ensure Wisconsin dairy remains on top for generations to come."

The 2023-25 budget signed by Gov. Evers provided an increase of $300,000 annually for the Dairy Processor Grant Program, providing a total of $500,000 for this year's Dairy Processor Grant awards, with a maximum of $75,000 allowed for each project. Grant recipients are required to provide a match of at least 20% of their grant amount. DATCP received 36 grant requests totaling more than $2.2 million.

“I appreciate the support from Governor Evers and the legislature for funding this grant program in the biennial budget. Wisconsinites are working to maintain and build on the state's reputation as America's Dairyland. One piece to the dairy supply chain are Wisconsin's processors," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Since this program began, the demand for grants has been high. This year was no different, with requests totaling more than four times the available funding."

The Dairy Processor Grant recipients and their planned projects are:

Amazing Ice Cream, LLC: Expand Third Coast Creamery and Distillery products, including a new product launch

Bekkum Family Farms, LLC d/b/a Nordic Creamery: Produce new A2 milk cheese varieties for Nordic Creamery

Blakesville Creamery, LLC: Develop employee skills and standardize practices

CROPP Cooperative: Enhance packaging capabilities for two stick butter

Dairy State Cheese, LLC: Evolve from commodity cheese to specialty cheese production

Foremost Farms USA: Expand dairy processing employee training and development

Great Lakes Cheese of La Crosse Wisconsin, Inc: Provide staff and leadership development for new production line

Lake County Dairy: Increase food and employee safety

Mexican Cheese Producers, Inc: Increase cheese making capacity

Oak Grove Dairy, Inc: Remodel dry storage and cold storage

Old World Creamery, LLC: Create onboarding for Cheesemaker and Wastewater Treatment Operator

Pine River Pre-Pack, Inc: Create training blueprint for Pine River Cheese Spread

Rosewood Dairy, Inc d/b/a Renard's Cheese: Design wastewater loadout building and office relocation plans



Silver and Lewis Cheese Factory Company Cooperative: Secure a sustainable future for Silver and Lewis

Weyauwega Cheese, LLC: Hire and train specialized staff, evaluate and enhance sliced cheese production line

Since 2014, DATCP has received a total of 235 Dairy Processor Grant proposals requesting a total of more than $9.2 million. DATCP has funded 121 of those proposals, totaling $2.5 million. For more information on Dairy Processor Grants, visit DATCP's website.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, X, and Instagram.