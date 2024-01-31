Top legislator pays pre-Tết visit to Yên Bái

VIETNAM, January 31 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Wednesday visited and extended his Lunar New Year (Tết) greetings to the Party Committee, authorities, people and armed forces of northern Yen Bai province.

The Chairman expressed his impression at and appreciation of the province’s synchronised, flexible, and effective implementation of socio-economic development tasks, which has led to many important, comprehensive, and outstanding results.

Accordingly, the average annual growth rate of its gross regional domestic product reached 7.24 per cent in the 2021-2023 period, ranking fifth out of 14 provinces in the region. The local economic structure continued to shift positively.

Yên Bái also took the lead among northern mountainous provinces in building new-style rural areas, with the provincial contributions to the State budget exceeding the assigned plan, reflecting its sustainable development.

Hue suggested that Yên Bái further focus on effectively organising and implementing resolutions of the Party Central Committee, preserve and promote the nation’s great solidarity, and strengthen its Party building work.

He also requested the province to pay attention to taking care of policy beneficiaries, people in difficult circumstances, and poor households, while carrying out measures to ensure security and order, especially during the upcoming Tet holiday, and preparing the best conditions for a joyful and safe Lunar New Year celebration. — VNS