 Deputy PM Khái receives US Ambassador

VIETNAM, January 31 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái touched upon the implementation of agreements reached by high-ranking Vietnamese and US leaders since the two countries elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, at a reception for US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Khái affirmed that the US is a partner of strategic importance for Việt Nam, and that the Vietnamese government appreciates the US’s consistent message supporting a "strong, independent, self-reliant and prosperous" Việt Nam.

Việt Nam stands ready to work together with the US to put in place detailed plans under the high-level agreements and the joint statement on the establishment of the partnership, he said.

Hailing the US’s enhancing responsible cooperation with the Asia-Pacific, through the Indo-Pacific Strategy and regional initiatives, the Deputy PM expressed his hope that the country will further support ASEAN’s centrality and contribute more to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and beyond.

For the recognition of Việt Nam as a market economy, Khái said the matter has drawn the attention of the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, and suggested the ambassador to help with accelerating the process, expected to be done within this year.

The official also suggested facilitating the enhancement of bilateral cooperation in economy and trade.

For his part, Knapper affirmed that the US is always willing and wishes to cooperate with Việt Nam.

The US plans to realise the signed documents, including the joint statement and action plan, along with the memorandum of understanding in semiconductors this year, he added, stressing that they should be implemented fully.

The US wishes to cooperate closely with Việt Nam to fulfill the promise to the people of the two countries, which is to further strengthen the bilateral relations and the comprehensive strategic partnership and beyond, the diplomat continued.

Mentioning the US’s commitment to assisting Việt Nam in semiconductors, the ambassador said to do this, there must be an ecosystem.

US firms want to invest in Việt Nam, but they need a legal environment, easier access to clean, reliable energy sources, information technology infrastructure provided by reliable suppliers, and high-tech workforce, he said, noting that these issues should be resolved within the next 12-18 months.

According to him, under the comprehensive strategic partnership, the two sides also agreed to deepen collaboration in clean energy, and the US is working with the Vietnamese central bank and the Ministry of Finance over the provision of green finance and green bonds.

For the recognition of Việt Nam's market economy, Knapper said that the US Chamber of Commerce is considering it and the work is expected to be done in June. — VNS