HCM City leaders meet with representatives of foreign diplomatic corps, organisations

VIETNAM, January 31 -

HCM CITY HCM City authority on January 31 organised a meeting with consuls general and heads of international organisations, and economic and cultural offices and business associations of foreign countries and territories in the southern metropolis.

Highly appreciating efforts of these units, Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council, said that in the process of development, in addition to its internal resources, the city needs their continued companionship in its work to build itself into a smart city and an economic, financial, commercial, sci-tech, and cultural centre of the region.

The southern metropolis hopes that the consular agencies, organisations, offices, and associations will continue helping promote its image to international friends and bring reliable, potential and goodwill partners to the city, she remarked.

The local authorities commit to continue closely coordinating with and supporting foreign representative agencies in organising economic, cultural, health, and educational exchange activities, contributing to fostering the sides’ mutual understanding and development.

Roy Kho Ngee Seng, Singaporean Consul General and the head of the consular corps in the city, expressed his desire to continue close cooperation with HCM City to achieve even greater achievements.

He also reaffirmed the commitment to assist in enhancing and expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation between sides involved in this year and beyond. — VNS