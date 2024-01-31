Congratulations sent to 17th King of Malaysia

VIETNAM, January 31 - HÀ NỘI – President Võ Văn Thưởng on January 31 sent his congratulations to Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on his ascension to the throne as the 17th King of Malaysia.

Born in 1958, Sultan Ibrahim was proclaimed the Sultan of Johor on January 23, 2010, following the demise of Sultan Iskandar, with the official coronation taking place on March 23, 2015.

Sultan Ibrahim was chosen as the 17th King to govern Malaysia at the 263rd Special Meeting of the Conference of Rulers on October 27, 2023. He replaces Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah who officially ended his five-year reign on January 30. — VNS