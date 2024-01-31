Submit Release
Exchange Data International Data Now Available with Broadridge’s Asset Servicing Solution to Inform Decision Making and Improve Customer Choice

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exchange Data International (EDI) and global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announce an alliance to offer Broadridge’s Global Asset Servicing Solution clients EDI’s corporate actions, securities reference and pricing data to help inform decision making and improve client choice.

Broadridge’s Asset Servicing Solution addresses key industry, business and operational challenges for banks, broker-dealers and RIA custodians of all sizes by offering a modular, end-to-end suite of services. The addition of EDI data will assist traders, wealth advisors, portfolio managers, and self-directed investors by providing crucial corporate action data for both mandatory and voluntary events that will drive trading and investing decisions.

Jonathan Bloch, EDI CEO, commented: “EDI has worked many years with Broadridge on various projects and we are very pleased to announce that we will be able to provide our data through their Global Asset Servicing Solution. Broadridge is one of the leading providers in this global market, and EDI is proud to work with them. This alliance will provide Broadridge clients with further options when selecting data providers.”

Michael Wood, GM & Head of Asset Servicing, Broadridge Financial Solutions, stated: “This alliance with EDI aligns with Broadridge’s commitment to providing the highest quality data and a range of choices to clients. Broadridge’s expansive asset servicing options support the full securities lifecycle on a modular platform, offering unique efficiencies and straight-through-processing with comprehensive data insights to optimise decision-making.”

To learn more please get in touch with our team via info@exchange-data.com.


