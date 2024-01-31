A synthesis of ocean total alkalinity and dissolved inorganic carbon measurements from 1993 to 2022: the SNAPO-CO2-v1 dataset (update)

Total alkalinity (A T ) and dissolved inorganic carbon (C T ) in the oceans are important properties with respect to understanding the ocean carbon cycle and its link to global change (ocean carbon sinks and sources, ocean acidification) and ultimately finding carbon-based solutions or mitigation procedures (marine carbon removal). We present a database of more than 44 400 A T and C T observations along with basic ancillary data (spatiotemporal location, depth, temperature and salinity) from various ocean regions obtained, mainly in the framework of French projects, since 1993. This includes both surface and water column data acquired in the open ocean, coastal zones and in the Mediterranean Sea and either from time series or dedicated one-off cruises. Most A T and C T data in this synthesis were measured from discrete samples using the same closed-cell potentiometric titration calibrated with Certified Reference Material, with an overall accuracy of ±4 µmol kg−1 for both A T and C T . The data are provided in two separate datasets – for the Global Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea (https://doi.org/10.17882/95414, Metzl et al., 2023), respectively – that offer a direct use for regional or global purposes, e.g., A T –salinity relationships, long-term C T estimates, and constraint and validation of diagnostic C T and A T reconstructed fields or ocean carbon and coupled climate–carbon models simulations as well as data derived from Biogeochemical-Argo (BGC-Argo) floats. When associated with other properties, these data can also be used to calculate pH, the fugacity of CO 2 (fCO 2 ) and other carbon system properties to derive ocean acidification rates or air–sea CO 2 fluxes.

Metzl N., Fin J., Lo Monaco C., Mignon C., Alliouane S., Antoine D., Bourdin G., Boutin J., Bozec Y., Conan P., Coppola L., Diaz F., Douville E., Durrieu de Madron X., Gattuso J.-P., Gazeau F., Golbol M., Lansard B., Lefèvre D., Lefèvre N., Lombard F., Louanchi F., Merlivat L., Olivier L., Petrenko A., Petton S., Pujo-Pay M., Rabouille C., Reverdin G., Ridame C., Tribollet A., Vellucci V., Wagener T. & Wimart-Rousseau C., 2024. A synthesis of ocean total alkalinity and dissolved inorganic carbon measurements from 1993 to 2022: the SNAPO-CO2-v1 dataset. Earth System Science Data 16: 89–120. Article.

