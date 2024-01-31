InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Electrical Outlet & Box (CPC-510)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wanted to create a plug that would only conduct electricity when inserted into the electrical box in a very specific manner,” said an inventor, from New Haven, Conn., “so I invented the J A F GREEN PLUG. My design would help to reduce safety hazards and damage.”



The invention provides an improved design for an electrical outlet and box. In doing so, it minimizes the likelihood of electrocution, fires and damage. As a result, it enhances safety. It also helps prevent power surges. The invention features a durable and child proof design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for homeowners, commercial businesses, schools, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CPC-510, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.