Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,742 in the last 365 days.

Texas-Based Outdoor Living Contractor Offers StruXure Motorized Pergolas

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinum Outdoor Environments, a premier outdoor living company headquartered in Frisco, Texas, is pleased to announce its continued partnership as an authorized dealer of StruXure motorized pergolas. This strategic collaboration reinforces Platinum’s commitment to providing innovative, high-quality outdoor living solutions for its customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and beyond.

"We’re excited to continue offering the StruXure product line for our customers,” said Cody Brooks, founder of Platinum Outdoor Environments. “These state-of-the-art pergolas are in high demand due to their versatility and durability for both residential and commercial customers.”

StruXure pergolas consist of louvered roofs that can be adjusted to desired specifications, allowing for the perfect amount of light or wind to come through. This on-demand climate control feature can be programmed through a smartphone, offering the ability to use patios and outdoor living spaces regardless of weather conditions. Additionally, rain sensors will automatically close the louvers to prevent moisture intrusion into a patio area.

StruXure’s flagship product, the Pergola X, comes in four models that can accommodate any property size.

Platinum Outdoor Environments is currently offering its products and services in Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Prosper, Celina, Denton, Preston Hollow, and other surrounding areas of North Texas.

In addition to custom motorized pergolas, the company also provides custom patios, composite decks, stairway railings, gates and other high-end outdoor living solutions.

Visit https://www.PlatinumOutdoorEnv.com for more information.



cody@platinumfenceco.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Texas-Based Outdoor Living Contractor Offers StruXure Motorized Pergolas

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more