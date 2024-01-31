AAFMAA Joins 4+1 Commitment Supporting Military Spouse Employment

Through this commitment, AAFMAA is dedicated to combating military spouse unemployment and supporting the well-being of military families

FT. MYER, Va., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA), the nation’s longest-standing nonprofit financial solutions provider for the military community, has joined the Blue Star Families and the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes Program 4+1 Commitment .



The 4+1 Commitment is designed to combat the 21% unemployment rate among military spouses, encouraging employers to voluntarily commit to improving military spouse employment outcomes. AAFMAA joins companies such as Starbucks, PenFed Credit Union, and Navy Federal Credit Union.

“With the military spouse unemployment rate five times higher than the national average, it’s critical for companies to commit to supporting military spouses in the workplace. The 4+1 Commitment is an outstanding way for companies to help address and improve military spouse employment outcomes, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it,” said Michael Meese, President of AAFMAA. “Joining forces with like-minded organizations like Blue Star Families demonstrates our collective commitment to enhance the well-being of military families, something that is near and dear to us.”

The initiatives taken by AAFMAA, such as facilitating job transferability, offering remote work and flexible hours, providing additional paid PCS leave, and reintegration leave, are vital in creating a supportive environment for military families. These efforts not only acknowledge the sacrifices made by servicemembers, but also recognize the unique challenges faced by their spouses.

"It's time to end the military spouse employment crisis, which is devastating to our military families' financial readiness and our national security. AAFMAA understands this reality all too well, and we are thrilled that they are stepping up to demonstrate their leadership by signing on to the 4+1 Commitment: A Formula for Military Spouse Success," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, founder and CEO of Blue Star Families.

“AAFMAA benefits greatly from having military spouses as employees because they truly “get” military life, furthering our mission of exclusively serving the military to promote financial security and independence,” said Meese. “In addition to AAFMAA offices in Fort Myer, Virginia and North Carolina, the team currently has military spouses working remotely from Poland, to Fort Cavazos, Texas, to Joint Base Lewis-McCord in Washington State.”

About AAFMAA

The American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA) is the longest-standing nonprofit financial solutions provider that empowers the military community with affordable financial solutions — including always-affordable life insurance, expert investment management, and customized residential mortgages. Follow the organization on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .