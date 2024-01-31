Splash Beverage Group Names Stacy McLaughlin as Chief Financial Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced the appointment of Stacy McLaughlin as Chief Financial Officer effective January 24th, 2024.

“Stacy’s impressive financial and operational experience, especially her deep knowledge of public finance & accounting, capital markets, in addition to managing $400M in revenue in a previous role, will be a tremendous asset to our executive team at Splash,” said Robert Nistico, Chief Executive Officer of Splash Beverage Group. “Someone of Stacy’s caliber joining the team is an important validation of our vision, ‘growth through acquisition and public compliance’. Stacy is stepping into a critical role and her financial acumen is exactly what we need, at exactly the right time. We’re thrilled to have her on the executive team and look forward to her contributions to our continued success at Splash.”

Ms. McLaughlin joins Splash with 21 years of finance and accounting experience. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. McLaughlin was Chief Financial Officer of Material Technologies Corp., from 2022 to 2023. From 2013 to 2021, Ms. McLaughlin was the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Willdan Group, Inc. (Willdan); her initial role was Compliance Manager from 2010 to 2013. During her tenure at Willdan, she was responsible for accounting and finance functions, SEC reporting, investor relations, treasury, and managed a follow-on equity offering. Prior to Willdan, Ms. McLaughlin was, from 2009 to 2010, Senior Associate at Windes & McClaughry Accountancy Corporation and, from 2004 to 2009, Senior Audit Associate at the public accounting firm KPMG LLP. Ms. McLaughlin has a Masters in Accounting from the University of Southern California and BS from the University of Arizona. Ms. McLaughlin is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

“I’m very excited to join Splash Beverage Group,” said McLaughlin. “With my prior experience growing a $50M to $400M revenue public company more than 30% year-over-year, I believe I can be an added asset to the Splash team. I look forward to accomplishing our goals and increasing shareholder value.”

Her responsibilities at Splash will include overseeing all financial aspects of the company including accounting, tax, financial planning and analysis, treasury, M&A activities, and capital markets. She will report to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Nistico.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.