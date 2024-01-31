Ocugen to Present at Pharma Market Research Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ocugen will give the keynote: Future Innovations in Healthcare: From Dreaming to Community Health at the Pharma Market Research Conference (PMRC) from February 7-8, 2024 in Newark, NJ.

“Since its beginnings, biotechnology has become more nuanced and personalized, and today, gene therapy in particular holds tremendous promise to cure debilitating conditions,” said Dr. Musunuri. “I look forward to discussing the rapidly evolving landscape of gene therapy, including Ocugen’s first-in-class, gene-agnostic approach to treating blindness diseases.”

PMRC is an impressive industry assembly of market research executives in pharma, biotech, medical devices, and diagnostics. The program covers a diverse range of topics and updates on relevant trends.



Details regarding Dr. Musunuri’s keynote are as follows:

Event: 15th Annual PMRC

Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Location: Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott

Time: 9-9:30 a.m. ET

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patients’ lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Tiffany Hamilton

Head of Communications

IR@ocugen.com