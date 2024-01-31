Party Central Committee makes decisions on personnel affairs

VIETNAM, January 31 - HÀ NỘI — The 13th Party Central Committee convened a meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday to consider and make decisions on the request of two high-ranking officials to relinquish their positions, stop working and retire.

The two officials are Trần Tuấn Anh, member of the Politburo, member of the 13th Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, and Phan Việt Cường, member of the 13th Party Central Committee and Secretary of Quảng Nam Province’s Party Committee.

Trần Tuấn Anh is a high-ranking official of the Party and the State. During his tenure as the Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and former Minister of Industry and Trade for the term 2016 – 2021, he made significant efforts in directing and managing the work of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, achieving important results.

However, Tuấn Anh takes political responsibility as the head in letting several officials commit wrongdoings and mistakes, who have been criminally prosecuted or are facing administrative sanctions.

Clearly aware of his responsibility before the Party and people, Tuấn Anh has submitted his application to cease holding the positions assigned, stop working and retire.

Phan Việt Cường is entrusted with various leadership positions by the Party Central Committee and the Politburo at the local level during his tenure as the Secretary of Quảng Nam Province’s Party Committee for the terms of 2015 – 2020 and 2020 – 2025.

However, Cường takes political responsibility as the top leader for allowing many Party organisations and lower-level Party members to commit serious violations, resulting in severe consequences, and facing criminal penalties in some cases.

Cường has filed a letter to resign from the assigned positions, petition to retire, and relinquish all duties.

Pursuant to the current regulations of the Party and State, and in consideration of the two officials’ wishes, the Party Central Committee agreed to let Tuấn Anh relinquish the positions of member of the Politburo and the 13th Party Central Committee, and allowed Cường to quit the position of member of the 13th Party Central Committee.

On the same day, the Central Committee of the Party reviewed the disciplinary measures taken against some Party organisations and members.

Trần Đức Quận, the Party Central Committee’s member, Secretary of Lâm Đồng Province’s Party Committee, and Nguyễn Nhân Chiến, former Central Committee member, former Secretary of the Bắc Ninh Province’s Party Committee, had violated Party regulations and State laws in the execution of their assigned duties and tasks, disregarding the prohibitions for Party members and responsibilities as exemplary figures.

The violations of these two individuals have resulted in serious consequences, causing public outrage and severely tarnishing the reputation of the Party organisation and local government.

The Central Committee decided to expel the two individuals from the Party.

It has instructed the Political Bureau to direct relevant agencies to carry out the necessary procedures as stipulated. — VNS