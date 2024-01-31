Sodium Citrate Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Sodium Citrate Prices

Sodium citrate, a sodium salt of citric acid, is a crystalline compound with diverse applications.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the first quarter of 2023, the price trend of sodium citrate in Asia enjoyed an upward trajectory, driven by a significant rise in domestic and international inquiries that boosted sales and prices. Some producers had to increase their production rates to meet the growing demand, preventing shortages.

Request for Real-Time Sodium Citrate Prices: https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/sodium-citrate-price-trends/pricerequest

However, the second quarter followed a bearish trend as trading activities in the food and pharmaceutical sectors gradually declined, reflecting reduced demand for sodium citrate. Export orders from China also decreased due to weak economic activity, contributing to the price decline.

Similarly, in Europe, the first quarter saw a steep price increase due to increased consumer interest and limited stock availability, but the second quarter witnessed a gradual decline, influenced by poor performance in the citric acid sector and reduced demand from downstream industries. North America experienced a similar trend, with a first-quarter price surge driven by the food and pharmaceutical industries and the influx of expensive imports from China. However, in the second quarter, declining citric acid prices and economic instability hindered the recovery of the sodium citrate price trend.

Definition

Sodium citrate, a sodium salt of citric acid, is a crystalline compound with diverse applications. It is known for its excellent chelating properties, making it valuable in the food and beverage industry as a preservative and flavor enhancer. Sodium citrate acts as an emulsifying agent in cheese products, contributing to a smooth texture. It is also used in medicine as an anticoagulant in blood transfusions and as an alkalizing agent in medications. Sodium citrate exhibits a pH buffering capacity, maintaining acidity in various products. Its ability to complex with metal ions makes it a versatile compound in many industrial processes, from food production to pharmaceuticals and beyond.

Key Details About the Sodium citrate Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on Sodium citrate in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as Excel files that can be used offline.

The Sodium citrate Price Trend, including India Sodium citrate price, USA Sodium citrate price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Sodium citrate Price Trend:

Sodium citrate, a versatile compound, finds extensive industrial application across several sectors. In the food industry, it serves as a food additive, acting as an emulsifier, preservative, and flavor enhancer. It contributes to the stability and texture of processed cheese products, preventing separation and ensuring a creamy consistency. Sodium citrate is utilized in the beverage industry to control acidity and enhance flavor in soft drinks and fruit-flavored beverages. In the pharmaceutical field, it plays a crucial role as an anticoagulant in blood transfusion bags, preventing clotting during storage. Additionally, sodium citrate is employed in the cosmetic industry as a pH regulator in skincare products. Its chelating properties make it valuable in various industrial processes, including water treatment and metal cleaning, by binding to metal ions and preventing their undesired interactions. Sodium citrate's versatility and safety profile make it an indispensable component in many industrial applications.

Key Players:

Pan Chem Corporation

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Cargill Incorporated

ADM

ATP Group

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry to understand procurement methods, supply chains, and industry trends so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Christeen Johnson

Email: sales@procurementresource.com

Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA