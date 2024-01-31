Calcium silicate Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Calcium silicate is a compound with the chemical formula Ca2SiO4, renowned for its excellent thermal and fire-resistant properties.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the first quarter of 2023, calcium silicate prices in Asia experienced an upward trend due to increased manufacturing activity in China and a surge in domestic and overseas orders. However, the second quarter saw a bearish tone with lower procurement rates and stagnant trading activities in the Asia Pacific region. In Europe, prices declined continuously over both quarters, influenced by heightened inflation, interest rates, and overall living costs, dampening consumer demand. The second quarter faced the challenges of falling demand and escalating inventories. North America grappled with sluggish construction and manufacturing sectors, low demand, and rising interest rates, leading to a notable price decline exacerbated by international market inquiries and the failure of two major US banks in the second quarter.

Definition

Calcium silicate is a compound with the chemical formula Ca2SiO4, renowned for its excellent thermal and fire-resistant properties. In solid form, it is a white, free-flowing powder or a rigid board. Its high-temperature stability makes it a preferred material for insulation in industrial applications. Additionally, calcium silicate is known for its low thermal conductivity, durability, and resistance to moisture. These properties contribute to its use in various construction materials, such as insulating boards, fireproofing, and as a component in cement formulations. The compound's versatility arises from its ability to withstand heat, provide insulation, and enhance material strength.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Calcium silicate Price Trend:

Calcium silicate, valued for its remarkable properties, is widely utilized in diverse industrial applications. In the construction sector, it serves as an efficient insulating material, finding application in high-temperature environments due to its excellent thermal resistance. The compound is integral to the production of fireproof boards and panels, enhancing structural safety. As an insulator for pipes and industrial equipment, calcium silicate helps conserve energy. It acts as a mold release agent in foundries, aids in fire door and partition construction, and contributes to the strength and durability of cement and concrete formulations. Its versatility makes calcium silicate indispensable in various industries, from building materials to manufacturing.

Key Players:

American Elements

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

Associated Ceramics and Technology

Promat International NV

Shandong Lutai Building Material Science

