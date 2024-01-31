HRC names Lisa Goodwin-Allen as chef ambassador for 2024

HRC, which is part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week, has announced that Lisa Goodwin-Allen will be the show’s chef ambassador for 2024.

Leading the kitchen brigade at Northcote since the age of 23 and a regular face on Britain’s TV screens, she creates dishes that showcase the wide range of produce the region has to offer.

In a Snackmasters episode, she was crowned ‘Burger Queen’ for her recreation of the iconic Burger King Whopper in a head-to-head battle with chef Claude Bosi. Goodwin-Allen is also a passionate advocate for charities, working to support organisations including Springboard, Hospitality Action and Action Against Hunger.

In addition to her role as chair of judges for the Craft Guild of Chefs Young National Chef of the Year, she has been a guest judge for NHS National Chef of the Year and is chef ambassador for Slow Food in the UK and Taste Lancashire.

As part of her role as chef ambassador for HRC 2024 Goodwin-Allen will be taking part in a keynote session on the show’s vision stage and will be a guest of chef competition International Salon Culinaire.

Goodwin-Allen commented: “I'm excited to be joining HRC as chef ambassador for 2024 and look forward to networking with the chef community and discussing the latest trends and challenges in the world of hospitality.”