Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,942 in the last 365 days.

Global Hunger Funding Gap Widens, Affects Millions in South Sudan

In a recent report, Action Against Hunger said there's a growing hunger funding gap for countries desperate for food assistance around the world. Nabeel Biajo speaks with Sulaiman Ken Sesay, the country director for South Sudan about factors driving hunger for millions of people in the East African country and the funding needed to address the problem.

You just read:

Global Hunger Funding Gap Widens, Affects Millions in South Sudan

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more