February 2024 Retail Fuel Prices

SAMOA, January 31 - As Minister of Finance, I hereby announce the following changes in the Retail Petroleum Products Prices that will apply from the 1st February 2024

All products recorded price decreases, Petrol will decrease by 2.7 sene per litre from $3.15 to $3.12, Diesel will decrease by 6.0 sene per litre from $3.38 to $3.32 and Kerosene will decrease by 2.4 sene per litre from $3.00 to $2.98. Samoa February prices are based on December 2023 MOPS market prices.

Crude Oil and Refined Product Prices continued to decrease in December in spite of OPEC+ reducing crude oil supply and global concerns regarding the impact of the Hamas / Israel conflict. Houthi militant’s attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have resulted in higher freight costs.

SOURCE – Ministry of Finance

