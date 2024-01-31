Tsuno Group successfully developed and applied for a patent for a stable formulation with a high dosage of FERULIC ACID, a rare natural plant-derived ingredient having the function of absorbing UV

For ferulic acid

Tsuno Group was the first in the world to successfully produce large amounts of ferulic acid, a polyphenol, from rice bran. Ferulic acid possesses strong antioxidant properties and has been recognized for its potential to prevent Alzheimer's disease, diabetes mellitus, and high cholesterol. It can also be used as a raw material for producing natural vanillin, a vanilla flavoring. In cosmetics, it inhibits melanin production by blocking tyrosinase activity and has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties. Therefore, it has been used as an active ingredient in a variety of cosmetic products.

“We, as a leading company in rice & bran chemistry in the world, have been developing a number of functional products with tremendous efforts through accumulating technologies, have also researched their safe levels and effects to be well accepted in pharma, food, feed and cosmetic industries. Now we have launched a technology of using ferulic acid from rice bran as a natural antioxidant and UV absorber, which is the first innovation ever in the world. We are confident that you shall discover this product as unique and impactful to contribute not only to the human health and beauty but the circular economy for the world.” —— Fumi Tsuno, President of Tsuno Group Co., Ltd.

UV absorption effect of ferulic acid

Ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate (EHMC), a petrochemical UV filter, is most widely used in sunscreen applications. However, recent studies have shown its negative impact on the aquatic environment, including coral bleaching. Ferulic acid, a naturally derived sunscreen ingredient from rice, absorbs UV rays in a similar range of the spectrum as octyl methoxycinnamate (OMC). This promising characteristic makes it a potential eco-friendly alternative to EHMC. Amidst growing global concerns about environmental sustainability, ferulic acid's potential as a natural and effective sunscreen ingredient is likely to gain increased recognition. It holds significant potential for application in a wide range of cosmetic products throughout Japan.

Development of high stability formulation of UV-care products with high concentration of Ferulic Acid

Gaining recognition for its UV-absorbing properties, ferulic acid, a rare natural plant-derived ingredient, presents challenges in solubility and stability at the high concentrations for sunscreen formulations. To overcome these hurdles, Matsumoto Trading has dedicated research and development, pioneering an innovative technology utilizing a high concentration of ferulic acid in a solid stick formulation. This novel formulation has been developed with SPF50+ and PA++ (in vitro) containing only ferulic acid, a natural UV absorber extracted from rice bran. This unique formulation eliminates the need for other commonly used UV protective ingredients, while maintaining high sun protection effectiveness. Patent pending.

About Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals manufactures various ingredients from by-products generated in the process of refining rice bran oil, and they can be used for pharmaceutical, cosmetic, functional foods, food additives, feedstock, and industrial chemicals. In addition, we are also engaged in the manufacture of cosmetics under our own brand that incorporate these ingredients.

Business Profile of Tsuno Group Co., Ltd.

We are promoting the advanced and effective use of rice bran, a symbol of health and beauty that has been popular since ancient times. We are developing three businesses: the Rice Bran Oil Production Business, the Fine Chemicals Business, and the Oleo Chemical Business.

Established: February 1, 1947

Representative Director and President Fumi Tsuno

