Bronchoscopy Market Size valued reach $4,880.72 million by 2030 | CAGR of 6.30% forecast 2021 to 2030.

Bronchoscopy Market

Bronchoscopy is the most common interventional pulmonology procedures performed through the bronchoscope.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bronchoscopy is the most common interventional pulmonology procedures performed through the bronchoscope. Bronchoscopy market can be performed through reusable bronchoscopes or single use bronchoscopes. Single use bronchoscope or reusable bronchoscope both are intended for use during endoscopic examination, diagnosis, and treatment of airways and tracheobronchial tree. The conditions such as COPD, tumors, lung cancer, airway stenosis, pneumonia, bronchitis, and other lung infections can be diagnosed through single use bronchoscope.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted workflows in the health care sector across the world. The disease has forced a number of industries to shut their doors temporarily, including several sub-domains of health care. However, there has also been a negative effect and surge in demand for various medical services, including bronchoscopy products such as visualization & documentation systems and endoscope.

Bronchoscopy is an aerosol-generating procedure with important diagnostic and therapeutic indications. However, in the era of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, airway procedures can put health care providers at an increased risk of exposure and transmission of COVID-19. Various societies of respiratory medicine to stratify the indications for bronchoscopy and optimize pre procedural, procedural, and post procedural preparation. Furthermore, appropriate measures can help decrease exposure to health care workers when performing this aerosol-generating procedure.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The global bronchoscopy market is segmented on the basis of product, usability, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into endoscope, visualization and documentation systems, accessories, and other products. By usability, it is classified into disposable equipment and reusable equipment. On the basis of application, it is segmented into bronchial diagnosis and bronchial treatment. Furthermore, by end user it classified into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers & clinics. The hospitals segment is further classified into disposable equipment and reusable equipment. Moreover, ambulatory surgical centers & clinics segment is subdivided into disposable equipment and reusable equipment. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

Based on product, the endoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the bronchoscopy market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to be the high cost of bronchoscopes compared to the imaging systems and accessories, increasing prevalence of lung cancer, and technological advancements.

𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

North America dominated the bronchoscopy market in 2020. The large share of North America in the global bronchoscopy market is attributed to increase the incidence and prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario in the U.S., and rise in incidence of lung cancer in Canada. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increase in number of hospitals, developing healthcare infrastructure, surge in healthcare expenditure, growth in geriatric population, and the presence of a large patient population.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

MEDTRONIC PLC. (COVIDIEN)

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

RICHARD WOLF GMBH

HOYA CORPORATION

KARL STORZ SE AND CO. KG

AMBU A/S

COOK GROUP INCORPORATED

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global bronchoscopy market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the bronchoscopy market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing bronchoscopy market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the application and products the market used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the bronchoscopy market.

𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The bronchoscopy market has witnessed significant growth due to increase in hospital investments in bronchoscopy facilities, rise in demand for bronchoscopy due to the increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases, surge in demand for minimally invasive surgery, and technological advancements in bronchoscopy. However, risk of contamination of devices may hinder the growth of the bronchoscope market and is among the major restraints to this market.

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global bronchoscope market due to increase in number of bronchoscopy procedures and higher prevalence rates of respiratory diseases such as lung cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 228,820 new cases of lung cancer were recorded in 2020; thereby, driving the demand for bronchoscope devices. According to the National Centre of Biotechnology Information, around 500,000 procedures of bronchoscopy are performed in the U.S. every year. Hence, it is expected to boost the bronchoscope market growth.

