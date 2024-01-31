Unveiling the Ethanol Price Trend: A Comprehensive Analysis

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethanol is a chemical compound that is a highly volatile and flammable liquid. It comprises an alcoholic group attached to 2-carbon base atoms. The compound is also known as Ethyl-alcohol, seemingly a colorless liquid with a wine-like odor and a strong taste. The compound is fluid at room temperature, with a melting and boiling point measuring around -144° C and 78.37° C, respectively. It is produced by the fermentation of sugars by yeast or by the process of hydration of ethylene solution.

Ethanol is one of the most active alcohols in alcoholic drinks and is widely used in manufacturing medicines in the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

Vietnam, India, and the United States are the key importing countries to import Ethanol. On the other hand, the primary exporting countries include Vietnam, India, and China.

Key Details:

Key Details:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Ethanol price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Ethanol Price chart, including India Ethanol price, USA Ethanol price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impact:

Ethanol is a strong alcoholic liquid that is a highly volatile and flammable compound. The compound is used as a solvent in medicines by the medical sector. This solvent dissolve the active ingredients in the drugs, such as tonics, cough syrups, etc. It is also used as an antimicrobial preservative and kills the bacteria in biological materials.

Additionally, Ethanol is an industrial chemical used in various cosmetics and personal care products. It acts as a common topical-penetration enhancer, which can be used in products such as soaps, perfumes, and hair care products.

Ethanol is an excellent solvent, and any amount of Ethanol is easily dissolved in water. It is used as a solvent in synthesizing various organic chemicals such as hydrogen gas, sodium ethoxide, alkenes, etc. The compound is added as an additive to produce automotive gasoline. It is also used in manufacturing paints and cleansing products.

Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

Incorporated

CHS Inc

POET

LLC

BP Plc

The Andersons Inc.

News & Recent Development

Date: June 27, 2023- The central government of India has decided to extend the timeline allotted for the disbursement of the loans till September 2023, which has boosted the Ethanol production in the market, empowering the agricultural economy.

