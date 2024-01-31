Submit Release
Cornyn Blasts Biden’s Reckless LNG Project Freeze

WASHINGTON – Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) blasted the Biden administration’s freeze on new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, which will stifle domestic energy production, jeopardize U.S. national security, and embolden bad actors like Russia and China. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“Around the globe, American LNG supports the energy security of our friends and allies. If they’re importing American energy, they don’t have to worry about some rogue dictator cutting off the gas with a moment’s notice.”

“President Biden’s ‘pause,’ as he calls it, has thrown future LNG projects into limbo, and our allies are understandably spooked.”

“Once again, President Biden has missed the forest for the trees. He’s so focused on pleasing climate activists that he’s lost sight of the bigger picture. American LNG is not the enemy here.”

“This isn’t a climate victory. It isn’t an economic victory. And it certainly isn’t a victory for our security. This is an unforced error.”

