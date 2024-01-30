AB945 in Asm: Representative Jacobson withdrawn as a coauthor - 2024-01-30
WISCONSIN, January 30 - An Act to create 70.995 (2) (vb) and (vd), 71.07 (5n) (a) 9. d. and 71.28 (5n) (a) 9. d. of the statutes; Relating to: standard industrial classification codes for linen supply and industrial launderers and modifying the manufacturing and agriculture tax credit. (FE)
Status: A - Ways and Means
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/30/2024 Asm.
|Representative Jacobson withdrawn as a coauthor
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab945