Hà Nam aims to be Red River Delta's leading healthcare, education and training provider

HÀ NAM — Hà Nam must prioritise the training and development of human resources, expedite the implementation of healthcare and education projects, attract investments from research institutions, and foster the growth of innovative startup ecosystems.

The ultimate goal is to position the province as a leading provider of high-quality healthcare, education, and training services for Hà Nội and the Red River Delta region.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà conveyed these priorities during a conference announcing Hà Nam Province's development plan for the period 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy PM Hà suggested that Hà Nam should focus on rapidly transitioning its economic model towards green, circular and digital economy based on high technology.

In the development of agriculture, the province needs to plan farming areas and convert agricultural production towards safe, organic methods, and the application of high technology to supply Hà Nội and other urban area markets.

Regarding industrial development, Hà Nam needs to implement the comprehensive recycling and reuse of solid waste, urban and industrial wastewater, and craft village waste using modern technology.

Deputy PM Hà noted that the province should promote the development of satellite urban areas to take advantage of the capital region and the connected infrastructure system. The province needs to implement housing policies, especially social housing and housing for workers, creating an attractive pull for highly skilled labourers to come to the area.

Additionally, it should develop social infrastructure and public spaces that meet the needs of the people, accelerating the province’s growth pace.

The province continues to build a digital government and improve the investment and business environment to enhance the province's competitive capabilities.

Trương Quốc Huy, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, stated that Hà Nam has chosen three breakthroughs for development, including investing in a comprehensive, modern technical infrastructure system, improving the investment and business environment, and investing in the development of human resources and science and technology.

The province has identified four economic growth pillars, including: developing industry based on a circular economy model and advancing high technology, with a focus on developing the Hà Nam High-tech Industrial Park; exploiting the efficiency of tourism resources, focusing on developing the Tam Chúc National Tourism Area; concentrating on urban expansion; and developing agriculture towards commodity agriculture.

Huy said Hà Nam aims to achieve a relatively high level of development in the Red River Delta region by 2030 and become a centrally governed, smart and modern city by 2050.

Speaking at the conference, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Lê Thị Thủy urged sectors and localities to review and adjust specialised plans, especially those related to land use, to ensure consistency and coordination with the provincial development plan for the period 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050.

She noted that efforts should be intensified in inspecting and supervising the implementation of plans, strictly addressing any violations.

During this occasion, Deputy PM Hà attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the park combined with residential areas and the Bắc Châu Giang Urban Area project in Phủ Lý City. — VNS