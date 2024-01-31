Estate Planning: Navigating Legacy and Wealth Transfer in Silicon Valley Real Estate IQ: Wisdom for Smart Moves Maggie LaBranch - Associate Attorney at Litherland, Kennedy & Associates

Maggie LeBranch explores estate planning, family law on real estate, probate procedures, and complexities in asset division during divorces.

For those inheriting real estate, be cautious about adding joint tenants to avoid probate, as it can lead to tax complications and loss of asset protection.” — Maggie LaBranch