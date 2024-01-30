The State of Healthcare in Arkansas in 2024

Health care in Arkansas faces many challenges, reporter Steve Brawner writes in a Talk Business & Politics story assessing the state of health care in Arkansas in early 2024. ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson is among the experts interviewed in the piece.

The 10th anniversary of coverage under Arkansas’s Medicaid expansion program, the difficult financial times for hospitals, and Arkansas’s low health rankings are among the topics discussed. Brawner also references a Health Affairs article by Thompson and ACHI Health Policy Director Craig Wilson on last year’s Medicaid “unwinding.”

For more on the state of health care in Arkansas, see: