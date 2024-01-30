Moms For America Leads Convoy to Protest Border Crisis

Fletcher: “moms demand action to protect our children, our families, and our communities”

YUMA, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moms For America – a nationwide network of over half a million moms fighting for faith, family, and freedom – is playing a leading role in a massive convoy bound for the U.S.-Mexico border to demand that the federal government begin enforcing the country’s immigration laws and put an end to the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the border.



The convoy, which set out today from Jacksonville, Florida, is bound for Yuma, Arizona, where participants will hold a rally on Saturday, February 3, at 4:00 p.m. MST.

“The people in Washington who are supposed to be enforcing our nation’s immigration laws are actively subverting the rule of law, with disastrous social, economic, and humanitarian consequences,” said Kimberly Fletcher, founder and president of Moms For America. “Sadly, the people who are suffering most from the crisis at the southern border are women and children – not just the victims of trafficking, but also the families that are losing loved ones to fentanyl and the communities that are being devastated by cartel violence.”

Moms For America is leading the charge across the Gulf states in a branded semi-truck, with periodic stops along the way, including a pep rally in Dripping Springs, Texas, on Thursday.

“We’re doing this to send a message to policymakers – moms demand action to protect our children, our families, and our communities,” Fletcher continued. “We stand with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton, and other state officials who are doing what’s right to make up for the inexcusable inaction of the federal government.”

For more information, please visit: https://momsforamerica.us/truckin-for-freedom/

Founded in 2004, Moms for America is a national, non-profit 501c3 educational corporation rooted on the principles of liberty and virtue our nation was founded on, and focused on promoting these principles, values, and virtues in the home and family, particularly through the women and mothers of America.

To learn more about Moms for America, please visit momsforamerica.us. You can follow MFA on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contact: media@momsforamerica.net