Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,173 in the last 365 days.

Trinity Biotech plc to Host Investor Call

Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8:30 AM ET

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB) (the “Company”), a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic solutions for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory markets, will host an investor call on Wednesday, January 31 at 8:30 AM ET to provide an update on business operations.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information

Date: Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Time: 8:30 AM ET
United States: 1-877-407-0784
International: 1-201-689-8560
Conference ID: 13744109
Webcast: Click Here for Webcast
CallMe™: Click Here for CallMe Feature


About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market. The products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States, Germany, France and the U.K. and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide. For further information, please see the Company's website: www.trinitybiotech.com.

Contact: Trinity Biotech plc
Des Fitzgerald
(353)-1-2769800		 LifeSci Partners, LLC
Eric Ribner
(1)-646-751-4363
E-mail investorrelations@trinitybiotech.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Trinity Biotech plc to Host Investor Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more