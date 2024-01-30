Employee Benefits Client Seminar 2024

We are excited to announce the DWT 2024 Employee Benefits Client Seminar from 1:00 – 5:00 PM on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at our Seattle office and online. A reception will follow the final presentation.

During this complimentary hybrid event, our benefits team will share insights and expertise on various benefits topics, providing you with valuable knowledge and strategies to navigate the complex landscape of benefits law.

Key topics to be discussed include:

Retirement Plan Corrections

Proposed Rules for Long-Term Part-Time Employees

Annual ERISA Litigation Update

Negotiating Service Agreements with Benefits Providers

New This Year: In response to feedback and to provide more focused content, we have split our traditional Labor and Benefits Seminar into two separate events. The 2024 Washington Employment Law Seminar is scheduled for March 6, 2024.

CLE, HRCI, and SHRM credits will be offered. More information, including speakers and the full agenda, will be available soon.

DWT seeks CLE accreditation in AK, CA, IL, NY, OR, VA and WA. Upon request, if you are admitted to practice law in another state, we will provide a certificate of attendance and documentation to assist you in applying for CLE credit in your state of admission. This program is appropriate for both NY newly admitted and experienced attorneys.

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is a certified accredited provider of CLE in the State of California, Provider No. 2955 and is an Accredited CLE Provider certified by the NYS CLE Board.

Contact Gwen Reyes with questions.