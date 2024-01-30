Submit Release
AB956 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Born - 2024-01-30

WISCONSIN, January 30 - An Act to renumber and amend 775.01; to amend 13.48 (4), 16.867 (2) and 20.924 (1) (d); and to create 13.48 (19) (am), 16.007 (2m), 16.40 (20b), 16.855 (3m), 16.858 (3m), 16.867 (3), 16.899 and 775.01 (2) of the statutes; Relating to: modifications to building program project budgets, selection of project architects and engineers, single prime contracting, agency cooperation with energy conservation contractors, timeline for claims before the Claims Board, and making a transfer to the state building trust fund. (FE)

Status: A - State Affairs

