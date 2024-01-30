AB961 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-30

WISCONSIN, January 30 - An Act to amend 256.35 (3s) (d) 6.; and to create 20.465 (3) (cm), 256.35 (3s) (d) 4s. and 256.35 (3v) of the statutes; Relating to: grants for 911-caller-provided health, access, and functional needs information structures and making an appropriation. (FE)