AB961 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-30

WISCONSIN, January 30 - An Act to amend 256.35 (3s) (d) 6.; and to create 20.465 (3) (cm), 256.35 (3s) (d) 4s. and 256.35 (3v) of the statutes; Relating to: grants for 911-caller-provided health, access, and functional needs information structures and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab961

